Kellie Pickler Talk Show to Debut in September

Kellie Pickler's new talk show finally has a title and a premiere date. Pickler & Ben, starring the country music singer and TV personality Ben Aaron, will premiere September 18th.

The syndicated talker pairs the North Carolina native known for hits like "Best Days of Your Life" and "Red High Heels" with the Emmy-winning New Yorker. Faith Hill, who helped conceive the show, serves as executive producer.

Pickler & Ben will be filmed in Nashville and is touted as putting a new spin on the talk show format, with the odd-couple hosts reporting on everything from entertainment to food and decorating.

Pickler, of course, is no stranger to TV. She got her break competing on American Idol, won Season 16 of Dancing With the Stars and also stars in the CMT reality show I Love Kellie Pickler, opposite her husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs.