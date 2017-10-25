Keith Urban, Maren Morris to Anchor Nashville's New Year's Eve Party

For a second year in a row, Keith Urban will headline Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight celebration, Nashville's annual party to ring in the New Year.

Maren Morris is also set to perform, along with "Every Little Thing" singer Carly Pearce, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, R&B singer Jonny P and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Held once again at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, the all-star concert is free and open to the public. The December 31st concert culminates with a fireworks display and the lowering of an illuminated music note to welcome 2018.