Keith Urban to Be Featured Speaker at SXSW 2018

Keith Urban has been invited to speak at the 2018 South by Southwest music conference in Austin, Texas. The country singer will appear under the festival's Music Culture and Stories banner.

Related Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line Lead Stagecoach 2018 California country music festival set for April 27th through 29th also features Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Rogers, Dwight Yoakam

The long-running South by Southwest event gathers influencers from music, film, technology and more, and this year will be held from March 9th through 18th. Last year, Garth Brooks delivered the keynote music talk and also performed, while Urban last took the stage at SXSW in 2014.

Other featured speakers are expert in a diverse array of topics. Comedian and TV personality W. Kamau Bell, the host of CNN's United Shades of America, designer Yiying Lu and New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi are among those presenting.

Urban has also been added to the lineup for the Country Rising benefit concert on November 12th in Nashville. The all-star show, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton and more, raises funds for hurricane relief and the victims of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest tragedy.