See Keith Urban, Spice Girls' Mel C Sing 'Fighter' on 'Graham Norton'

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman were guests on the most recent episode of BBC One's Graham Norton Show, chatting with the show host and fellow guests, actor Alan Cumming and Urban and Kidman's Nashville neighbor Sheryl Crow, who performed the title track from her Be Myself album. Urban also pulled double duty as musical guest, performing a duet on "The Fighter." But instead of Carrie Underwood, his partner on the recent hit from the Ripcord LP, Urban teamed with British singer Melanie C, also known as the Spice Girls' Sporty Spice. Watch their lively performance of "The Fighter" from that episode above.



During their interview portion of the show, Urban and Kidman talked about their very first meeting in 2005, sharing a photo from the auspicious event called G'Day LA. A Hollywood event to honor Australians and bring Aussie culture to the U.S. , it's now known as Australia Week. Urban's British fans, who've dubbed themselves the Urban Army, also got a look at a couple of awkward early photos of the now-photogenic superstar, with Norton suggesting the caption under one of a teenage Urban should read: "Boy Least Likely to Marry Nicole Kidman." Kidman, who turns 50 next month, also discussed her dislike of surprises, although Urban revealed one surprise he pulled off for her 40th birthday was a private fireworks show he had specially arranged for the Oscar winner while she was making the film Australia in her native country.

"There was a mountaintop and I had a couch taken up there and dropped off there," Urban explained. "We drove up there, got out of the car and I said, 'Oh, look! There's a couch over there.' She's like, 'A couch?' We sat down and all these fireworks started going off."