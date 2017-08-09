Keith Urban: Glen Campbell 'Blazed Real Trails'

While all of Nashville is mourning the death of Glen Campbell, who died today at 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, few were affected so acutely by the loss as Keith Urban.

Related Glen Campbell: 20 Essential Songs From his signature "Rhinestone Cowboy" to an unconventional Foo Fighters cover

Like Campbell, Urban is equally adept as a singer and guitarist and looked to the vocalist and picker for inspiration in his own career. Urban released a statement today zeroing in on his connection to the "Rhinestone Cowboy."

"What a powerful artistic and personal journey Glen Campbell's passage has been. As a role model, singing guitar player, he was a big influence on me," Urban said. "His blend of genres created his own sound and style and his ability to entertain wasn't limited to the stage. He blazed real trails through film (and especially television) where his charismatic Southern charm and personality fit perfectly."

Urban added a personal touch to his recollection, looking back on his very first win at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2000 for Top New Male Vocalist.

"The night I won my first ACM award, I got back to my hotel room and there was a fax on the floor," Urban said, revealing the congratulatory message: "Welcome to the award winning world, kid. You got it. -Glen Campbell."

In 2009, the two shared a stage, as Urban welcomed Campbell as a special guest on his Las Vegas tour stop to perform "Wichita Lineman."

"Universal music, universal stories, universal spirit. No wonder he was a global superstar. I love Glen for so many reasons – but above all, for his humanity," Urban said today. "My thoughts and prayers are with Kim and all of his extended family today. May peace be with you all. Go rest high on that mountain, Glen."