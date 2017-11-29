Watch Kane Brown's Jet-Setting 'Found You' Video

Kane Brown's rise from internet sensation to legitimate country radio hitmaker has been a swift one, with the singer's self-titled debut LP appearing late in 2016 and his single "What Ifs" reaching Number One in late October. In a new video for "Found You," a track from the deluxe edition of Kane Brown, the Georgia native is captured right as his popularity is swelling to new proportions.

With elegant slow-motion tracking shots, the "Found You" clip follows Brown on a private plane to a massive outdoor performance, where he also meets with fans and does a little sightseeing during his downtime. By the end of the video, he's worn out and traveling to another new destination, to repeat the process all over again. Brown wrote the song with Brock Berryhill, Jared Mullins and Taylor Phillips, and it is one of four bonus tracks on the deluxe release of his album.

With a little assistance from singing partner Lauren Alaina, "What Ifs" became Brown's first-ever country radio Number One and "Heaven," another bonus track from the deluxe album, was chosen as the follow-up single. In November, the album was certified Gold. After spending a large portion of 2017 on tour with Jason Aldean, Brown will join up with Chris Young's Losing Sleep World Tour in January 2018.