Kane Brown to Speak on Rental Housing Crisis at Congressional Briefing

As a child, country singer Kane Brown and his mother faced the choice of making their rent or buying food. Now, Brown is sharing the experience of his hardscrabble upbringing on Capitol Hill. On September 12th, the "Used to Love You Sober" singer will head to Washington, D.C., to participate in a congressional briefing on the rental-housing crisis in the United States.

Brown will join Make Room, the country's leading organization working to address the crisis, to help shine a light on the 11 million American households who struggle just to pay their rent. One in four renting families – including 9 million children – are forced every month to decide between paying rent or buying groceries.

Fans are encouraged to add their own stories to Brown's message by uploading a video through the Make Room USA website.

Along with his visit to Washington, Brown is entertaining country fans this summer, opening for Jason Aldean on the They Don't Know Tour. His current single, "What Ifs," a duet with Lauren Alaina, is currently in the Top 5 on the country chart.