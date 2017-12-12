Kacey Musgraves Plots 2018 Album 'Golden Hour'

On Saturday, Kacey Musgraves was at Nashville record store Grimey's to perform and sign copies of A Very Kacey Christmas, the offbeat holiday collection she released in October 2016. In 2018, the Texas native will deliver Golden Hour, her third LP of completely original material, nearly two-and-a-half years after her second album Pageant Material.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Golden Hour is due out in early 2018 and was musically influenced by everything from Sade to Neil Young. Musgraves' relationship with fellow singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly, to whom she's now married, also influenced the direction of the songs on Golden Hour, which deals with the different masks one uses to represent oneself.



"None of the masks are solely us, but they're all us," she tells EW. "On this record, there's the lonely girl, the blissful girl, the new wife, the girl that's missing her mom, the angry girl, the sarcastic girl, the Sixties-sequined Cruella de Vil with the beehive, the shy girl, the life of the party, the winner, the loser – they're all characters on this record. None of them alone are me, but the golden hour is when they all come together and you see me as a whole."

Musgraves is mum on further details like a release date or song titles, but she did work with her frequent collaborators Shane McAnally, Luke Laird and Natalie Hemby on the project. She also notes that she'll be including a new song she's been performing live for fans, but doesn't share the title. Musgraves has been performing an unreleased tune called "Butterflies" at many of her 2017 shows, including a March appearance on A Prairie Home Companion, but it's unclear if that's the song in question.

News of a new album only adds to what is shaping up to be a banner year for Musgraves. Starting in February, she'll join Little Big Town and Midland on The Breakers Tour, which runs through May. Then in June, she'll link up with One Direction star Harry Styles on his solo arena tour of the United States.