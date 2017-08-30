Justin Moore Plots Headlining Hell on a Highway Tour

Just over a year since the release of his fourth LP Kinda Don't Care, Justin Moore is hitting the road this fall in support of the album that topped the country charts and has so far produced two Number One singles. The Arkansas singer's Hell on a Highway Tour kicks off next month with support from Dylan Scott.
Earlier this year, Moore joined Lee Brice on the co-headlining American Made Tour, which wrapped up in April. Moore has continued playing festival dates throughout the summer, but the Hell on a Highway Tour will be hitting 40 cities throughout the United States. Beginning at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe Louisiana on October 13th, Moore will visit arenas and amphitheaters throughout the country. After a break in December, the tour will wrap up April 28th at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Hell on a Highway Tour gets underway a few weeks after the release of the title track from Kinda Don't Care as the album's third single, which goes out for radio play on September 19th. The album's two previous singles, "You Look Like I Need a Drink" and "Somebody Else Will," both reached Number One on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Kinda Don't Care was Moore's third-straight album to debut at Number One.
Louisiana native Scott, who released his self-titled debut for Curb Records the same day as Kinda Don't Care, recently topped the Country Airplay chart himself with "My Girl."
The full itinerary for Justin Moore's Hell on a Highway Tour:
October 13 – Monroe, LA @ Monroe Civic Center
October 15 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
October 19 – Baltimore, MD @ The Modell Lyric
October 20 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
October 27 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
November 4 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center
November 9 – Muncie, IN @ Emens Auditorium, Ball State University
November 10 – Muskegon, MI @ L.C. Walker Arena
November 11 – Merrillville, IN @ Star Plaza Theatre
November 16 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
November 17 – Athens, GA @ Akins Arena at The Classic Center
January 18 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center
January 19 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Prescott Valley Event Center
January 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
January 21 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
January 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
January 25 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
January 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
January 27 – Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
February 1 – Washington, DC @ The Wharf
February 2 – Salisbury, MD @ Wicomico Civic Center\
February 3 – Newark, DE @ Bob Carpenter Center, University of Delaware
February 9 – Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center
February 10 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
February 15 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center
February 16 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County Memorial Coliseum
February 17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
February 23 – Trenton, NJ @ Sun National Bank Center
February 24 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
March 1 – Estero, FL @ Germaine Arena
March 3 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 8 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Arena
March 9 – Kearney, NE @ Viaero Event Center
March 10 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
March 15 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena
March 16 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
March 23 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
March 24 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
March 29 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center
March 30 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
March 31 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
April 19 – St. Joseph, MO @ St. Joseph Civic Center
April 20 – Cedar Falls, IA @ McLeod Center
April 21 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
April 26 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena
April 27 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
April 28 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum