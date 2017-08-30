Justin Moore Plots Headlining Hell on a Highway Tour

Just over a year since the release of his fourth LP Kinda Don't Care, Justin Moore is hitting the road this fall in support of the album that topped the country charts and has so far produced two Number One singles. The Arkansas singer's Hell on a Highway Tour kicks off next month with support from Dylan Scott.

Earlier this year, Moore joined Lee Brice on the co-headlining American Made Tour, which wrapped up in April. Moore has continued playing festival dates throughout the summer, but the Hell on a Highway Tour will be hitting 40 cities throughout the United States. Beginning at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe Louisiana on October 13th, Moore will visit arenas and amphitheaters throughout the country. After a break in December, the tour will wrap up April 28th at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Hell on a Highway Tour gets underway a few weeks after the release of the title track from Kinda Don't Care as the album's third single, which goes out for radio play on September 19th. The album's two previous singles, "You Look Like I Need a Drink" and "Somebody Else Will," both reached Number One on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Kinda Don't Care was Moore's third-straight album to debut at Number One.

Louisiana native Scott, who released his self-titled debut for Curb Records the same day as Kinda Don't Care, recently topped the Country Airplay chart himself with "My Girl."

The full itinerary for Justin Moore's Hell on a Highway Tour:

October 13 – Monroe, LA @ Monroe Civic Center

October 15 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

October 19 – Baltimore, MD @ The Modell Lyric

October 20 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

October 27 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

November 4 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center

November 9 – Muncie, IN @ Emens Auditorium, Ball State University

November 10 – Muskegon, MI @ L.C. Walker Arena

November 11 – Merrillville, IN @ Star Plaza Theatre

November 16 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

November 17 – Athens, GA @ Akins Arena at The Classic Center

January 18 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center

January 19 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Prescott Valley Event Center

January 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

January 21 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

January 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

January 25 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

January 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

January 27 – Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

February 1 – Washington, DC @ The Wharf

February 2 – Salisbury, MD @ Wicomico Civic Center\

February 3 – Newark, DE @ Bob Carpenter Center, University of Delaware

February 9 – Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

February 10 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

February 15 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center

February 16 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County Memorial Coliseum

February 17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

February 23 – Trenton, NJ @ Sun National Bank Center

February 24 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

March 1 – Estero, FL @ Germaine Arena

March 3 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 8 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Arena

March 9 – Kearney, NE @ Viaero Event Center

March 10 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

March 15 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

March 16 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

March 23 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

March 24 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

March 29 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

March 30 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

March 31 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

April 19 – St. Joseph, MO @ St. Joseph Civic Center

April 20 – Cedar Falls, IA @ McLeod Center

April 21 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

April 26 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena

April 27 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

April 28 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum