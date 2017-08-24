Jon Pardi Marks Gold 'California Sunrise' Album With Hometown Show

With his 2016 modern honky-tonk LP California Sunrise, Jon Pardi has earned his first-ever Gold-certified album.

Pardi learned the news – celebrating 500,000 combined sales and streams ­– during a recent stop on Dierks Bentley's What the Hell Tour in Sacramento, 20 miles from where the "Dirt on My Boots" singer grew up.

That song went Number One, along with its predecessor, "Head Over Boots," which is now certified Platinum. Pardi's latest single off California Sunrise, "Heartache on the Dance Floor," is currently inside the Top 10 on the country charts.

"We made a record that sounds just like me, where I am now and where we wanna be at country radio," Pardi told Rolling Stone Country last year. "We are a mainstream traditional act and really want to get played on the radio … and take over the world."



Since the release of his breakthrough album, Pardi has been on a hot streak, winning the ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year award earlier this year. Once his run with Bentley concludes, he'll hit the road with Luke Bryan on the superstar's annual Farm Tour, before launching his own headlining tour in October. The CMT on Tour will also feature Midland and Runaway June.