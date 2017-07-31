Jon Pardi Unveils Headlining Lucky Tonight Tour

In Jon Pardi's song "Lucky Tonight," the protagonist attempts to assuage his heartbreak the old fashioned way: by loosening up with a couple drinks and hunting for someone to keep him company for the night. The California native and ACM New Male Vocalist winner may be able to provide that atmosphere for other heartbroken folks this fall, when he partners with CMT on Tour for the headlining Lucky Tonight Tour.

Beginning with an October 12th show in Birmingham, Alabama, Pardi has announced 15 dates so far, including stops in Houston, Chicago and St. Paul. Accompanying Pardi on this trek will be a pair of trios in Midland ("Drinkin' Problem") and Runaway June.

Pardi's second album California Sunrise was released June 17th, 2016 and has produced back-to-back Number One songs in "Head Over Boots" and "Dirt on My Boots." His current single is "Heartache on the Dance Floor," which is inside the top 20 and climbing this week. While his liberal use of pedal steel and fiddle has made him something of an outlier among current country radio stars, Pardi showed his pop savvy all over California Sunrise by incorporating cutting edge production into his hard, twangy sound.

"You take advantage of what other people are being really successful, like the FGLs and the Sam Hunts," Pardi told Rolling Stone Country. "And pay attention to what they're doing and what people are really digging and bring it into a traditional realm. You never know what could happen."



Pre-sale tickets for CMT on Tour Presents Jon Pardi's Lucky Tonight Tour will be available Tuesday, August 1st at 10 a.m. local time. Additional shows will be announced later.

Jon Pardi's Lucky Tonight Tour dates:

Oct. 12 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

Oct. 13 – Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium

Oct. 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Coyote Joe's

Oct. 19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct. 20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's Outdoors

Oct. 21 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's Texas

Nov. 2 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Nov. 3 ­– Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 4 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Nov. 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

Nov. 11 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street

Nov. 17 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe's Live

Nov. 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Dec. 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection