Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce Set for Second Country Rising Benefit Concert

On November 12th, country stars like Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton will perform at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena as part of Country Rising, a benefit concert for victims of the 2017 hurricanes and the Las Vegas Route 91 festival tragedy. With fans clamoring to help, that show is officially sold out.

Now, the organizers have announced a second show. Dubbed Country Rising: Downtown Jam, the concert will be held the same night, just a few blocks away, at Ascend Amphitheater.

Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Tucker Beathard, Bailey Bryan, Chris Janson, Lindsay Ell, Drake White, Eric Paslay and Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots are all set to take the stage, with more artists expected to be announced soon. Country media personality Storme Warren will host the night. Tickets go on sale October 26th.