Jo Dee Messina Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Tour Dates

Jo Dee Messina, famous for a string of country radio hits in the late Nineties and early 2000s, has revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer. The singer's team made the announcement on her website but did not specify what type of cancer she has. Messina is set to begin treatment in the fall.

A message attributed to Team JDM said, in part:

"Jo Dee has built a close relationship with her fans, so those of us at Team JDM wanted to be the first to let you know that she was recently diagnosed with cancer. It has been a trying summer, but her heart has been filled with gratitude for the many opportunities she has had to see God's hand at work. … We don't know anything specific regarding the treatment plan at this point, but Jo Dee is working closely with a team to explore all options."

In light of the diagnosis, Messina has postponed all concerts following an October 7th engagement in Harrington, Delaware. She'll also perform September shows in Abingdon, Virginia; Monroe, Ohio; and at the Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

A Massachusetts native, Messina catapulted onto the country radar in the wake of Shania Twain's 1995 breakout year, scoring a Number Two hit with "Heads Carolina, Tails California" in 1996. She had three Billboard country Number Ones in a row in 1998 with "Bye, Bye," "I'm Alright" and "Stand Beside Me." Messina continued the momentum into the 2000s, delivering the deliciously swaggering "My Give a Damn's Busted" in 2005. Her last album was 2014's Me.



Along with the news about her health, Messina's team shared the inspirational new song "Here."