Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush Revive Sugarland, Ready New Music

After a five-year hiatus, the CMA Award-winning duo Sugarland is reuniting. Members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush officially confirmed the news during a recent Facebook Live chat. According to the singer-songwriters, they've already been working on new music in the studio.

Known for such country-radio hits as "Baby Girl," "Stay" and "All I Want to Do," Sugarland's last album was 2010's The Incredible Machine. Following a massive tour, the group splintered, with both Nettles and Bush going on to release solo projects. Nettles also launched an acting career, appearing on Broadway in Chicago and in the NBC Dolly Parton films Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors. Bush most recently produced the debut album by Lindsay Ell.

During this month's CMA Awards, Nettles and Bush appeared together onstage to announce the Vocal Duo of the Year category, a trophy they won five consecutive times. Following the CMAs, the pair attended an afterparty thrown by Big Machine Label Group, where they performed "Baby Girl" and "Stay." No date has been announced for the release of new music.