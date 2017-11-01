Jason Isbell and James McMurtry Announce Joint 2018 Tour

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will kick off 2018 on tour with singer-songwriter James McMurtry. The double bill runs from January 4th, launching in Oklahoma City , through February 17th in Charleston , West Virginia .

"James McMurtry is one of my very few favorite songwriters on Earth," says Isbell, who will headline the dates, including multi-date stops in Birmingham , Atlanta and Durham , North Carolina . "[He] has that rare gift of being able to make a listener laugh out loud at one line and choke up at the next. I don't think anybody writes better lyrics."

The two Americana mainstays, who have played several shows together in the past, previously toured as label mates at Lightning Rod Records in 2011. Isbell's latest LP, The Nashville Sound, is nominated for CMA Album of the Year at next week's ceremony in Music City . McMurtry's most recent album, Complicated Game, was released in 2015. His debut LP, Too Long in the Wasteland, issued in 1989, was produced by John Mellencamp, who was starring in a film based on a screenplay by the musician's father, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Larry McMurtry, who passed a tape of his son's songs to the musician.

Here are Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's 2018 tour dates with James McMurtry:

January 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

January 5 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

January 6 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Performing Arts

January 7 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

January 18-20 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

January 21 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center

January 23 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

January 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

January 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat

January 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

January 30 – Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts

January 31 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

February 2 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

February 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

February 5 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

February 6 – Baltimore, MD @ The Modell Lyric

February 8-9 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

February 10-11 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

February 13 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

February 14 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

February 16 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

February 17 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium