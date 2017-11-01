Jason Isbell and James McMurtry Announce Joint 2018 Tour

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will kick off 2018 on tour with singer-songwriter James McMurtry. The double bill runs from January 4th, launching in
"James McMurtry is one of my very few favorite songwriters on Earth," says Isbell, who will headline the dates, including multi-date stops in
The two
Here are Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's 2018 tour dates with James McMurtry:
January 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
January 5 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
January 6 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Performing Arts
January 7 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
January 18-20 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
January 21 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center
January 23 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
January 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
January 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat
January 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
January 30 – Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts
January 31 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
February 2 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
February 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
February 5 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
February 6 – Baltimore, MD @ The Modell Lyric
February 8-9 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
February 10-11 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
February 13 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
February 14 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
February 16 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
February 17 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium