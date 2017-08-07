Jason Derulo Teases New Country Music Project

Jason Derulo is the latest pop and R&B artist to catch what he calls the country bug. The "Want to Want Me" singer recently told TMZ that he's working on a country music project.

Derulo confirmed the news in the video interview, saying his crossover project will include a mysterious country collaborator. "I'm doing a country project, I can't announce what it is exactly yet. It's big time," he said. "It's a project with me and another country act…it's not just me."

This won't be the first time Derulo's gone country – he won the 2017 CMT Award for Performance of the Year for his duet with Luke Bryan of "Want to Want Me" on CMT Crossroads.

Derulo also performed with Bryan on the CMT Awards, and the pair teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for a remix of "This Is How We Roll." In addition, Derulo and FGL joined forces with Hank Williams Jr. for a new version of the Monday Night Football theme song.