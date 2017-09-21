Jason Aldean Spotlights Those Who Shaped His Career in New Book

Jason Aldean has released his first book, a collection of stories about the people closest to the Georgia native and how they shaped him as a person and an artist.

Titled Family, Friends and Fans and co-written with author Tom Carter, the book features profiles of Aldean's mother and father, who were instrumental in his early career, his longtime producer Michael Knox, who helped him fine-tune his signature rock-country sound, and the singer's wife Brittney. The couple will soon welcome their first child, a boy they are naming Memphis.

Elsewhere, Radney Foster, the esteemed songwriter and former member of Eighties duo Foster and Lloyd, has also released a new book. Called For You to See the Stars, the project is actually a CD and book combo. The latter portion is a collection of short fiction – like the tale of a onetime spy living in New Orleans – penned by Foster.

Both books are available now.