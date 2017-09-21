Trending

Jason Aldean Spotlights Those Who Shaped His Career in New Book

'Family, Friends and Fans' charts the singer's journey via stories about his parents, wife

NOW PLAYING
Jason Aldean Spotlights Those Who Shaped His Career in New Book
Jason Aldean and Radney Foster have both released new books.

Jason Aldean has released his first book, a collection of stories about the people closest to the Georgia native and how they shaped him as a person and an artist.

Titled Family, Friends and Fans and co-written with author Tom Carter, the book features profiles of Aldean's mother and father, who were instrumental in his early career, his longtime producer Michael Knox, who helped him fine-tune his signature rock-country sound, and the singer's wife Brittney. The couple will soon welcome their first child, a boy they are naming Memphis.

Elsewhere, Radney Foster, the esteemed songwriter and former member of Eighties duo Foster and Lloyd, has also released a new book. Called For You to See the Stars, the project is actually a CD and book combo. The latter portion is a collection of short fiction – like the tale of a onetime spy living in New Orleans – penned by Foster.

Both books are available now.