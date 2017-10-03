Jason Aldean has released a new statement on the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where he was performing when a gunman opened fire, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500.

Posting on social media, Aldean expressed his grief and confusion over the tragedy, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in," he wrote.

"At the end of the day we aren't Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and it's time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now," he continued. "My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!"

Aldean was a few songs into his Sunday night headlining set when authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock smashed out the windows of his 32nd floor hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and began firing automatic weapons at the 22,000 fans assembled in a parking lot across the street. Paddock took his own life as police breached his room.



Shortly after the incident, Aldean wrote on social media, "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

Aldean's next concert is set for October 6th at the Forum in Los Angeles. He's also set to perform at a benefit concert for hurricane relief in Nashville on November 12th.