Jason Aldean Cancels Three Shows Following Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean, who was onstage in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on his audience, has canceled his next three concerts "out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans," he said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Aldean was set to perform three shows this weekend in California. The Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim stops on his current They Don't Know Tour have since been nixed, with refunds being made available.

The "Any Ol' Barstool" singer was performing as the final headliner of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock went on a shooting rampage from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Nearly 60 people were killed and more than 500 were injured as he took aim at the festival grounds below.

"As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows," Aldean said. "It is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

Aldean's tour is set to resume October 12th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a return to the stage that the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year knows will be a challenge. "Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them," he said. "I hope everyone understands why we can't play this weekend and I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed."

The Georgia native also took time to once again thank his fans for their support in the days following the tragedy. "You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time."

Earlier today, Aldean expressed his grief on social media, writing that "something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in."