Jake Owen Readies Career-Spanning 'Greatest Hits' Album

Jake Owen has announced his first-ever career-spanning compilation. Greatest Hits will hit stores on Friday, November 24th.

The LP will include 13 songs in total, with 11 coming from his five studio albums. The Florida native's debut single, "Yee Haw," is on the track list, along with his first Number One, "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," and his subsequent string of chart-toppers: "Alone With You," "The One That Got Away," "Anywhere With You," "Beachin'" and, his latest, "American Country Love Song."



Greatest Hits also includes his moving version of Travis Meadows' "What We Ain't Got," as well as two new songs co-written by Owen: "Subliminal Love" and "Long As You're in It." The singer's last album was 2016's American Love.

Here's the full track list for Owen's upcoming release:

1. "Yee Haw" (Owen/Casey Beathard/Kendell Marvel)

2. "Don't Think I Can’t Love You" (Owen/Marvel/Jimmy Ritchey)

3. "Eight Second Ride" (Owen/Eric Durrance)

4. "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" (Dylan Altman/Eric Paslay/Terry Sawchuk)

5. "Alone With You" (Catt Gravitt/J. T. Harding/Shane McAnally)

6. "The One That Got Away" (Owen/Dallas Davidson/Jimmy Ritchey)

7. "Anywhere With You" (Ben Hayslip/David Lee Murphy/Jimmy Yeary)

8. "Days Of Gold" (Jaren Johnston/Neil Mason)

9. "Beachin'" (Johnston/Jon Nite/Jimmy Robbins)

10. "What We Ain't Got" (Travis Jerome Goff/Travis Meadows)

11. "American Country Love Song" (Johnston/Ross Copperman/Ashley Gorley)

12. "Subliminal Love" (Owen/Tommy Cecil/Benjy Davis/Cole Taylor)

13. "Long As You're in It" (Owen/Cecil/Matt Alderman/Kelsey Hart/Jared Mullins)