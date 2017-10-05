Hear Turnpike Troubadours' Chugging New Song 'Pipe Bomb Dream'

Rooted in Red Dirt country-rock and spaghetti-western twang, Turnpike Troubadours' "Pipe Bomb Dream" tells the story of a military man who comes home, only to find himself on the losing end of the law.
"In all fairness, Jonny [Burke] and RC [Edwards] wrote this song, mostly," says frontman Evan Felker. "In the studio, I got lucky enough to get a hand in it. It's about the difference in laws between states and a casualty of those. What's perfectly legal for some Americans is felonious for others. Our character was on the latter end."
"Pipe Bomb Dream" is the latest release from A Long Way From Your Heart, which makes its official arrival October 20th. Produced by Grammy winner Ryan Hewitt, the album swirls with electric guitar, pedal steel, fiddle and the Everyman croon of Felker's voice. Most of the songs' protagonists and anti-heroes are based in Oklahoma, where the Troubadours have built a staggeringly popular career without much help from Music Row, but there's universal charm to the band's country-rock.
A Long Way From Your Heart – officially billed as their fourth album, because the group's 2007 debut Bossier City is out of print – continues the band's independent streak, as it will once again be released by their own label Bossier City Records, in conjunction with Thirty Tigers.