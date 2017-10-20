Hear Niall Horan, Maren Morris' Folk-Pop Love Song 'Seeing Blind'

One Direction's Nashville ties have officially gotten even tighter with Niall Horan's new LP, Flicker. First, Harry Styles recruited Kacey Musgraves as an opener for his 2018 world tour, and now Horan's linked up with Maren Morris for a lush duet on his debut solo album, out today.

Produced by the Nashville-based Jacquire King (Dawes, Kings of Leon), "Seeing Blind" is miles away from Morris' most recent pairing with Thomas Rhett, "Craving You," and shows how well the Texan's tone can build from soft unison to arena-friendly belt – and how genre allegiance doesn't have to play a role when it comes to shaping a delectable folk-pop love song.

Horan, apparently a fan of Morris', reportedly emailed the "I Could Use a Love Song" singer to see if she'd consider appearing on "Seeing Blind." Needless to say, she agreed. Their chemistry together worked so well that Morris will be joining Horan on his Flicker World Tour in 2018, including a stop in Nashville on July 23rd.