Hear Montgomery Gentry's Uplifting New Song 'Better Me'

At the close of Thursday's emotional public celebration of life for country singer Troy Gentry, held at Nashville 's Grand Ole Opry House, family, friends and fans heard a new song from Gentry and his duo partner in Montgomery Gentry, Eddie Montgomery. That song, "Better Me," is the first music from a Montgomery Gentry album that was initially slated for release next year. While the fate of the album remains unknown at this time, "Better Me" is now available via the duo's record label, Average Joes Entertainment.

Among those who performed in tribute to the 50-year-old Gentry were fellow Grand Ole Opry members Little Big Town, Vince Gill, Trace Adkins and Charlie Daniels. A native of Lexington , Kentucky , Gentry died September 8th in a helicopter crash in New Jersey prior to a performance. As Montgomery Gentry, he and his singing partner released eight studio albums, earning five Number One hits, including "Something to Be Proud Of" and "Back When I Knew It All." "Better Me" continues in the tradition of the soul-searching, introspective songs the duo recorded.

Gentry's family has requested that donations be made to the T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross for hurricane-relief efforts in the singer's honor.