Hear Luke Combs' Moody Fan Favorite 'One Number Away'

Ahead of one of summer's most anticipated new releases, Luke Combs has released the official studio version of "One Number Away," a fan favorite from his live shows. The track appears on his forthcoming debut This One's For You, out June 2nd.

"One Number Away" is a brooding meditation on reconciliation with a former flame. The emotional track shows off Combs's impressive vocal chops and knack for blending pop-country hooks with edgy, rock-inspired arrangements. Co-written with Robert Williford, Sammy Mitchell, and Steven Andre Battey, "One Number Away" has been a staple of Combs's recent live performances and is a YouTube favorite.

The track was released on the heels of Combs' debut single and This One's For You cut "Hurricane" reaching Number One on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, making him the first artist since Granger Smith's "Backroad Song" to have a first chart entry reach the top.

Combs was a Rolling Stone Country New Country Artist You Need to Know in September of last year. In a January interview with RS Country, Combs reflected on his mainstream success, explaining, "I just love writing songs and singing them. People seem to enjoy them, and that's all you can really ask for. I didn't get into it to try to be a celebrity or whatever."

Combs is currently out on the road with Brantley Gilbert. He'll make a stop at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville in June.