Hear Last Bandoleros' Foo Fighters-Inspired New Song 'Fly With You'

The Last Bandoleros have released a new song that blends their Beatles-esque harmonies with muscular guitars. "Fly With You" is the first of six new songs that the eclectic foursome, who mix rock, Tex-Mex and country, plan to release over the coming year.

"The track was built around a Foo Fighters-inspired riff written in Los Angeles and we then wrote the lyrics in Texas. We recorded it in New York and then headed back to Texas to shoot the video," says bassist-vocalist Diego Navaira. "So I guess you could say we actually had to 'fly' everywhere to finish the song."

The video for "Fly With You" captures the group – also made up of guitarist-vocalists Jerry Fuentes and Derek James, and Navaira's brother Emilio on drums and vocals – performing the song while striking their best rock-star poses, all filmed in stark black-and-white. It's the perfect visual for the Bandoleros, a group who vie for the title of most thrilling new live band. No less than Sting thought so: he tapped them to open his last solo tour and regularly had members of the Bandoleros, who sing four-part harmonies, onstage throughout his set.

The Last Bandoleros are currently on the road and will perform at the Granada Theatre in Dallas on October 8th.