Hear Lady Antebellum's Vibrant New Song 'This City'

With two weeks to go before the release of their sixth studio record Heart Break, Lady Antebellum have shared the new tune "This City." With ringing, chiming instrumentation, the energetic song centers on how loving someone makes the same old things look new.

Related Watch Lady Antebellum Rehearse for Upcoming Tour Trio launch You Look Good Tour May 26th, with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young in tow

"Street lights on fire / Couldn't get much higher / This city never looked so good the way it's looking so good on you," the band sings.

"This City" was written by the trio's Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott, along with Sara Haze and Will Weatherly. Instead of writing for Heart Break in their Nashville home base, the group split time between Florida and Los Angeles, and further winnowed potential album tracks based on advice from composer/producer busbee.

"We weren't going to settle for 'almost great,' and unless we really loved it, we weren't going to do it," Scott told Rolling Stone Country in January.

The band launches its You Look Good tour today, which hits more than 65 stops in six countries and will also feature Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. Lady Antebellum also take a headliner spot at CMA Music Festival in early June. Heart Break will be released on June 9th.

