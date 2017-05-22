Hear Lady Antebellum's 'Hey! Baby' for 'Dirty Dancing' Soundtrack

Lady Antebellum's 2017 reboot has seen them try plenty of new things, from the funky change of direction of brassy single "You Look Good" to a silly workout video promoting their new tour. Now they can add a cover of early rock & roll hit "Hey! Baby" to their recent exploits – their version appears in the new made-for-TV remake of Dirty Dancing.

Originally a Number One hit for Bruce Channel in 1962, "Hey! Baby," which Channel cowrote with Margaret Cobb, was immortalized the 1987 romantic drama Dirty Dancing when star Patrick Swayze teaches Jennifer Grey how to maintain her balance while dancing on a log laid out across a stream. Lady A give the loping tune a faithful rendition, complete with the signature harmonica part (originally played by Delbert McClinton in 1961), but Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley flip the narration on its head, turning it into a duet between the male and female love interests.

While it may be hard to imagine Dirty Dancing without Grey or the dearly departed Swayze, the TV version starring Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes in the roles of Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle airs on ABC on May 24th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Besides Lady A, the new soundtrack includes songs by Seal, Bruce Greenwood and Bea Miller.

Lady Antebellum kick off their 65-date You Look Good Tour with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young on May 26th at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California.