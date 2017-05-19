Hear Granger Smith's Affectionate New Song 'Happens Like That'

After nearly two decades of releasing music, Texas native Granger Smith scored his big breakthrough in 2016 with his eighth LP Remington, on the strength of his first Number One single "Backroad Song." For his next act, Smith gets personal on his new single "Happens Like That," a song inspired by his own first encounter with his wife, Amber.

Co-written by Jordan Schmidt, Justin Wilson, Andy Albert, and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard – with whom Smith toured last year – "It Happens Like That" tells the story of how Smith met his wife, an actress who auditioned for one of his music videos in 2009. Now they're married with three children. "You ever wonder how just one drink turns into one knee down with a diamond ring?" he sings, marveling at the power of a love-at-first-sight encounter.

A finger-snapping ballad with a sing-along chorus, "It Happens Like That" is the first single off Smith's follow-up to Remington, which is due to drop this fall. In the meantime, Smith, while not busying himself with his Earl Dibbles Jr. alter-ego, is in the midst of a headlining tour that stops tonight at Grandview Amphitheater in Grandview, MO. Later this summer he'll join Luke Bryan for Bryan's Huntin', Fishin' & Lovin' Every Day Tour.