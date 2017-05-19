Hear Gary Allan Return to Heartbreak Form on New Song 'Mess Me Up'

Gary Allan has returned with a new single, the introspective "Mess Me Up," which doubles as a return to form for the cool California country singer. Today, he premieres the track by way of a new lyric video that captures Allan on the road and onstage.

Written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Ashley Gorley, "Mess Me Up" is a change of pace from the two R&B-infused songs that have preceded it, "Hangover Tonight" and "Do You Wish It Was Me?" But it does share the latter's sense of heartbreak, as the narrator laments being driven to drinking, punching walls and slamming doors over a woman – yet can't help but keep coming back for more. "Baby, don’t take it easy on me," he pleads in the breakdown.

"I have been a fan of 'Mess Me Up' since the first time I heard the demo. It sounded like a song I could have written, or wish I had written," Allan tells Rolling Stone Country. A sweeping power ballad of a song, it's already gotten a warm response when he's performed it on tour. "From the first time I played it live, it got a huge reaction from the fans," Allan says. "It is definitely a fan favorite and I am glad it is now a single."

The lyric video is made of up footage shot by Allan's longtime touring photographer, and directed by Stephen Shepherd who has produced several of Allan's music videos as well as his concert special Gary Allan: Live From the House of Blues. "I think the video captures the live excitement of the show and the intensity of the crowd," says Allan.

Allan is currently on tour and plays a show tonight at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, Texas.