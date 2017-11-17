Elizabeth Cook and Boo Ray dive into the half-lit holiday spirit with "All Strung Out Like Christmas Lights," a tribute to the timeless tradition of getting drunk and getting it on. Making its world premiere today, the track was co-written by the two left-leaning singers, who swap harmonies over a boozy bedrock of electric guitar, pedal steel and barroom piano.

"Elizabeth is inspiring, entertaining, self effacing and clever as hell," says Boo Ray. "So the song had to be just right. That Texas shuffle is a cool vehicle for the kind of good-natured cuttin' up and carrying on that Elizabeth and I have in common."

Recorded at Gold Cassette – the same Nashville-area studio where Luke Combs tracked much of his chart-topping debut – "All Strung Out Like Christmas Lights" is the latest release in Boo Ray's ongoing series of country duets, with his own "I've Got the Jug" on side B of the vinyl release. Last month, the singer kicked off his seven-inch vinyl series with a cover of "Islands in the Stream," sung alongside Lilly Winwood.







