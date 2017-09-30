Hear Chris Lane Duet With Tori Kelly on New Song 'Take Back Home Girl'

On the heels of his breakout 2016, Chris Lane has released "Take Back Home Girl," a new collaboration with Grammy-nominated pop star Tori Kelly. The single is the first taste of Lane's as-yet-unnamed second album, the follow-up to last year's Girl Problems.

Written by Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller and David Garcia, the track employs a clever bait-and-switch with its title: it's not a hookup song, but one that celebrates introducing the girl in question to the family and friends in Lane's hometown. "You're a help her fix it, having breakfast with my momma / you're a take back home, home, home girl," Lane sings, before Kelly takes her own verse: "You're the kind I want to take a ride with / sit back on a Friday night in the stadium lights side by side / all the ladies like, yeah, she's doing just fine."

"Take Back Home Girl" is the latest in a string of country songs that take a more gentlemanly approach to women, like Dylan Scott's "My Girl," Josh Turner's "Hometown Girl" and Chris Janson's "Drunk Girl."

Lane, whose last two singles, the Number One "Fix" and "For Her," were certified Gold, will launch his Take Back Home Tour on October 25th in Baltimore. Bailey Bryan, Dylan Schneider and Morgan Wallen will support on various dates.

"When it comes down to it, it's all about good music and what makes people react," Lane told Rolling Stone Country last year. "That wins over everything else."