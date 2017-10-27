Hear Cam's Supercharged, 'Jolene'-Inspired New Song 'Diane'

"Burning House" singer Cam flips the script on Dolly Parton's pleading country classic "Jolene" with the just-released single "Diane," a hard-charging tune in which the powerhouse singer confesses an affair to an unsuspecting wife once she realizes the man she was seeing is married.

Related Cam on Next Album and Why There's No Women in Country 'Renaissance' "I hope that things are changing, but if it's a statistical analysis, I'd say it's not significant," says the Grammy nominee

Co-written by Cam with her "Burning House" collaborators, Grammy-winning Producer of the Year Jeff Bhasker (Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars) and Grammy nominee Tyler Johnson, "Diane" takes off with rocket-fueled production and an impassioned, regretful vocal from the singer, who recently opened for pop superstar Harry Styles at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and will wrap her opening slot on George Strait's 2017 residency at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with shows December 8th and 9th.

Of the empowering – and eminently danceable – track, Cam notes the song is, "[My] response to Dolly Parton's 'Jolene.' It's the apology so many spouses deserve, but never get. The other woman is coming forward to break the news to the wife about an affair, respecting her enough to have that hard conversation, once she realized he was married. Because everyone should be able to decide their own path in life, based on the truth. Women especially should do this for each other, since our self-worth can still be so wrapped up in our partners. And in true country fashion, I've set the whole raw story to upbeat music, so you can dance while you process it all."