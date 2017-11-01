Hear Blake Shelton's Steamy New Song 'Turnin' Me On'

Earlier this fall, Blake Shelton shared his plans for a new album, Texoma Shore, announced a couple of weeks after the release of the album's first single "I'll Name the Dogs." Ahead of Texoma Shore's November 3rd unveiling, Shelton has given fans a little teaser of things to come in the form of two new songs, "Turnin' Me On" and "I Lived It."

"Turnin' Me On" is a smoldering, mid-tempo number about a seductive flame, which Shelton co-wrote with Josh Osborne and Jessi Alexander. "I Lived It," released a day prior, is a nostalgic ode to Shelton's country upbringing, with lines referencing "drink[ing] from the hose" and a two-dollar bill earned by "pushing the lawnmower around." Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip and Ross Copperman wrote the heartfelt track.

Texoma Shore is the follow-up to Shelton's 2016 album If I'm Honest, which spawned hit singles like "Came Here to Forget" and "A Guy With a Girl." Shelton named the new album after the Texas and Oklahoma body of water Lake Texoma, where he recorded the new tunes. Earlier this week, Shelton stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform another Texoma Shore cut, "At the House," and, logically, eat a red onion.

Shelton also recently announced the Country Music Freaks Tour, a 14-date run that will feature Brett Eldredge, Trace Adkins and Carly Pearce.