Hear Anderson East's Soulful Acoustic Version of 'All on My Mind'

Backed by finger snaps, Wurlitzer and a lone tambourine, Anderson East downsizes his newest song, "All on My Mind," into a bare-boned piano ballad in this special performance.

"All on my Mind" is the lead single from East's upcoming release, Encore, which finds the soul singer reuniting with producer Dave Cobb. Like his 2015 debut, Delilah, the new record focuses the spotlight on East's voice: a raspy, raw-throated howl worthy of Ray Charles, its soulful sound borne from a childhood spent hollering hymns in a Southern Baptist church.

This time around, though, East and Cobb get a little help from their high-powered friends, with fellow big-voiced Nashvillians like Chris Stapleton lending their songwriting talents to the tracklist. "All on my Mind" even finds East collaborating with Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, the co-writing team behind Sheeran's global Number One hit "Shape of You."

Encore arrives January 12th.