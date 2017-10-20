Hear Alan Jackson's Tender New Song 'The Older I Get'

Ahead of his official induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Alan Jackson has released a sweet new tune called "The Older I Get." Driven by traditional country fiddle and an upbeat message, the song was written by Adam Wright, Hailey Whitters and Sarah Allison Turner. The overall message – that with age comes wisdom and clarity – was given a more hopeful spin at the suggestion of the singer, who turned 59 earlier this week.
"This song reflects a lot of how I feel these days,"
"It made me realize it's hard to get in here," he told Rolling Stone Country at the event announcing his election last April. "Even though I've done a lot, I still don't feel quite worthy, but I feel like it's an honor to qualify for what it requires to be in here with these great people. I've always tried to make music the first priority – not being a star, not being in the spotlight, just trying to make music that I loved, that the fans like, and not compromise that to fit into something else."
The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will be among the performers on this year's awards show, which airs Wednesday, November 8th, on ABC. Late singer-songwriter-guitarist Jerry Reed and "The Gambler" songwriter Don Schlitz will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame at an invitation-only ceremony in Nashville on October 22nd.