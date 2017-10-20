Hear Alan Jackson's Tender New Song 'The Older I Get'

Ahead of his official induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Alan Jackson has released a sweet new tune called "The Older I Get." Driven by traditional country fiddle and an upbeat message, the song was written by Adam Wright, Hailey Whitters and Sarah Allison Turner. The overall message – that with age comes wisdom and clarity – was given a more hopeful spin at the suggestion of the singer, who turned 59 earlier this week.

"This song reflects a lot of how I feel these days," Jackson says in a statement. "It's a good song. I really liked it, but the message was a little different when I first heard it. I thought maybe it could be a little more positive about being older and wiser and more content, so they rewrote a few things, and this is how it ended up."

Jackson admits the Hall of Fame's exclusivity – currently at just 130 members since first established in 1961 – was among the reasons he never thought he would be considered.

"It made me realize it's hard to get in here," he told Rolling Stone Country at the event announcing his election last April. "Even though I've done a lot, I still don't feel quite worthy, but I feel like it's an honor to qualify for what it requires to be in here with these great people. I've always tried to make music the first priority – not being a star, not being in the spotlight, just trying to make music that I loved, that the fans like, and not compromise that to fit into something else."

The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will be among the performers on this year's awards show, which airs Wednesday, November 8th, on ABC. Late singer-songwriter-guitarist Jerry Reed and "The Gambler" songwriter Don Schlitz will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame at an invitation-only ceremony in Nashville on October 22nd.