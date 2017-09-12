Last Thursday, Florida Georgia Line tweeted, "Never know when we're gonna drop new music," and they weren't kidding. On Friday, they showed up on a collaborative track with Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, and Watt. Listen to the new tune, "Let Me Go," above.

The pop song is credited to Steinfeld – known for her Top 40 hits like "Starving" – and Swedish DJ Alesso, with FGL and songwriter Watt as featured artists. Beginning with a melancholy guitar line and an infectious, melodic verse from Steinfeld, the tropical house-influenced track builds to a cathartic chorus reminiscent of recent pop hits from Kygo and Selena Gomez. FGL take over vocal duties on the second verse, singing in harmony with occasional flourishes from Steinfeld.

Florida Georgia Line are no strangers to pop collaborations, having guested on the Chainsmokers track "Last Day Alive" and worked extensively with the Backstreet Boys. They're currently out on tour with fellow collaborator Nelly and Chris Lane. The next stop of their Smooth Tour is September 14th in Wheatland, California.