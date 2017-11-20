Hear Green Day, Miranda Lambert's Yearning Duet 'Ordinary World'

2017 has seen Miranda Lambert share the mic with a number of fellow country stars, from Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers to Little Big Town. Now she can add pop-punk icons Green Day to her list of collaborators, thanks to "Ordinary World," a song that appears on the band's new Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band.

This isn't the first time that Green Day has released "Ordinary World." The song shares its title with a 2016 film starring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong as an aging punk rocker and was later released, in a similarly stripped down, acoustic fashion, on the California trio's 2016 LP Revolution Radio. The new version remains mostly faithful to the original, with Lambert's harmonies adding a shared sense of longing. This isn't the first time Armstrong and Lambert have sung together, either, as they performed the Everly Brothers' "When Will I Be Loved" at the Grammy awards in 2014.

"Ordinary World" is one of two new songs on the 22-song God's Favorite Band compilation, with the other being a never-before-released "Back in the USA." Lambert, meanwhile, fresh off winning Female Vocalist of the Year honors at the 51st CMA awards earlier this month, kicks off her Livin' Like Hippies Tour in January.