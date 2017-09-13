Granger Smith Plots New Album 'When the Good Guys Win'

Granger Smith is a man on the move, and his latest is the announcement for When the Good Guys Win, out October 27th. Comprised of 14 tracks, the album includes Smith's latest single, the biographical "Happens Like That." But for fans of his redneck alter ego Earl Dibbles, Jr., he's also due to make an appearance.

"The blurrier we can make those lines, the better," Smith told Rolling Stone Country last year. "If it's a strict black and white – Earl and Granger – then it doesn't connect the dots. And the whole purpose of Earl is to connect the dots back to Granger. It wasn't to create a separate entity, a separate figure that had a separate following. The whole purpose was, it's all one big following."



While Smith's current single "Happens Like That" wends its way up Billboard Country Airplay chart, currently at Number 35 after 12 weeks, Smith has reprised Dibbles, Jr., for his fifth season on CBS Sports Network's Inside College Football with the weekly segment "Dip 'Em and Pick 'Em." Smith joins Luke Bryan's Huntin,' Fishin,' & Lovin' Every Day tour on September 14th through the end of October before launching his own headlining dates from November 4th through the end of the year, with support from Dylan Schneider and Morgan Wallen.



Here is the When The Good Guys Win track list:

1. "Gimme Something" (Jared Mullins, Jordan Schmidt, Justin Wilson)

2. "You're In It" (Frank Rogers, Justin Adams, Mark Nesler)

3. "Raise Up Your Glass" (Frank Rogers, Matt Alderman, Ty Graham)

4. "Happens Like That" (Granger Smith, Justin Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Andy Albert, Tyler Hubbard)

5. "Still Holds Up" (Granger Smith, Justin Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Andy Albert)

6. "When The Good Guys Win" (Deric Ruttan, Jonathan Singleton, Ben Hayslip)

7. "Everybody Lives" (Tommy Cecil, Seth Ennis, Jay Brunswick, Jaida Dreyer)

8. "Stutter" (Granger Smith, Justin Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Andy Albert)

9. "Never Too Old" (Granger Smith, Justin Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Andy Albert)

10. "Love Ain't Blind" (Granger Smith, Justin Wilson, Jamie Paulin)

11. "4 Wheel Drive" (Granger Smith, Frank Rogers, Mike Fiorentino)

12. "Reppin' My Roots" (Granger Smith, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Mirenda, Jaron Boyer)

13. Unannounced Track feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.

14. "Home Cooked Meal" (Granger Smith, Frank Rogers)