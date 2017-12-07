Grand Ole Opry Opens New York City Venue 'Opry City Stage'

The Grand Ole Opry has opened a new location in New York City's Times Square.

Dubbing the complex Opry City Stage, it stands at 1604 Broadway in the heart of New York's tourist mecca and marks the Opry's first venture outside Nashville – the historic radio program's home and base of operations.

Opry City Stage features 28 four stories of entertainment options, including a retail store on the first level; a full restaurant and large stage on the second and third floors; and an intimate performance space on the fourth floor known as the Studio at Opry City Stage. The facility also includes a museum's worth of memorabilia, including fashion and art exhibits dedicated to stars like Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift.

Regular live performances of country music will be featured on both stages, but patrons can also expect live streaming of Grand Ole Opry broadcasts, as well as special programming courtesy of Nashville's famous songwriters club, the Bluebird Cafe. Opry City Stage is open now. Luke Bryan will help christen the new venue with a live performance on ABC’s Good Morning America on December 8th.