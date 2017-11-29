Glen Campbell: Three of Late Singer's Children Excluded From Will

After Glen Campbell went public with his diagnosis of Alzheimer's in 2011, a rift between his family members also became increasingly public. Campbell, who succumbed to the disease in August at 81 years old, was married four times and fathered eight children. Debby, his oldest, was born in 1956 to first wife Diane Kirk, and his youngest daughter, Ashley, was born in 1986, the third of his children with fourth wife Kim, whom he wed in 1982. Now, three of Campbell 's children have been "specifically excluded" from the entertainer's will, and an estate estimated to be worth $50 million or more.

According to the Tennessean, records filed in Nashville 's Davidson Probate Court show that Campbell 's daughter Kelli, and sons William Travis and Wesley Kane, Campbell 's children with second wife Billie Jean Nunley, are excluded from any direct benefit from the estate. The 13-page will, which is dated September 1st, 2006 , also names Kim Campbell as executor. A hearing on the will is now scheduled for January 18th before Davidson Probate Judge David "Randy" Kennedy.

Campbell, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, earned a posthumous Grammy nomination for the track "Arkansas Farmboy" from his final studio LP Adiós, released in June.