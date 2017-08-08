Breaking News: Glen Campbell Dead at 81
Glen Campbell: Musicians React to Country Legend's Death

Blake Shelton, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and others offer condolences and remembrances of "Wichita Lineman" singer

Credit: David Redfern/Redferns

Glen Campbell's impact on musicians from all genres was evident in the remembrances and outpourings of grief following the Country Music Hall of Fame member's death Tuesday at 81. The "Wichita Lineman" singer had been in the final stages of Alzheimer's disease in Nashville.

A representative for Campbell's record label confirmed his death, while Campbell's family issued a statement expressing their grief. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell," the family said in part.

With a decades-long career that included time as a session player and sideman before achieving solo success and branching into film and TV, Campbell's work touched countless lives. Among those sharing their condolences and memories of Campbell were songwriter Jimmy Webb, Blake Shelton, Jason Isbell, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Margo Price, Kacey Mugraves, Dolly Parton and Sheryl Crow.

Jimmy Webb

Blake Shelton

Dolly Parton

Sheryl Crow

Brad Paisley

Ellen DeGeneres

Margo Price

Jason Isbell

Kacey Musgraves

Tim McGraw

Peter Frampton

Rosanne Cash

Steve Martin

Paul Stanley of Kiss

Neil Perry of The Band Perry

Darius Rucker

Chris Young

Rascal Flatts

Little Big Town

Lenny Kravitz