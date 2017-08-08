Glen Campbell: Musicians React to Country Legend's Death

Glen Campbell's impact on musicians from all genres was evident in the remembrances and outpourings of grief following the Country Music Hall of Fame member's death Tuesday at 81. The "Wichita Lineman" singer had been in the final stages of Alzheimer's disease in Nashville.
A representative for Campbell's record label confirmed his death, while Campbell's family issued a statement expressing their grief. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell," the family said in part.
With a decades-long career that included time as a session player and sideman before achieving solo success and branching into film and TV, Campbell's work touched countless lives. Among those sharing their condolences and memories of Campbell were songwriter Jimmy Webb, Blake Shelton, Jason Isbell, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Margo Price, Kacey Mugraves, Dolly Parton and Sheryl Crow.
Jimmy Webb
So very sad about the passing of dear friend, Glen Campbell. I will have more words soon on my facebook page soon. pic.twitter.com/CXnb3PJUw0— Jimmy Webb (@realjimmywebb) August 8, 2017
Blake Shelton
Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family.— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017
Dolly Parton
Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017
Sheryl Crow
Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 8, 2017
Brad Paisley
Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways.— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017
Ellen DeGeneres
Country music will never be the same. Sending love to Glen Campbell’s family. pic.twitter.com/NMT5b7s7U3— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 8, 2017
Margo Price
RIP Glen Campbell. You will be greatly missed. Feeling for his beautiful family ❤️ https://t.co/sVQit6wHfe— Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 8, 2017
Jason Isbell
Sure played one hell of a guitar. https://t.co/NjPauONpK3— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 8, 2017
Saying Glen Campbell "lost his fight with Alzheimer's" is like saying "John McCain lost the war in Vietnam." That's just not how it works.— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 8, 2017
Kacey Musgraves
The world lost a little sparkle today. Rest in rhinestoned peace, @GlenCampbell 💎 You inspired me so much.— KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) August 8, 2017
Tim McGraw
Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017
Peter Frampton
Dear Glen Campbell Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl I have ever known.— Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 8, 2017
Rosanne Cash
What a loss. A great voice, great guitarist. https://t.co/Ls2SC1Ezd6— rosanne cash (@rosannecash) August 8, 2017
Steve Martin
RIP, Glen. You were my first employer as a writer. We we all in awe of your musicality. https://t.co/WjvYWGNGl7— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 8, 2017
Paul Stanley of Kiss
So sad to hear of Glen Campbell passing. A stellar session player, singer and performer. LOVED his Jimmy Webb songs. https://t.co/x2ISkz4Cqt— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 8, 2017
Neil Perry of The Band Perry
1 of the gr8est honors of my life was gettin 2 perform w/glen campbell w/my sibs on the grammys. he was a kind man with unmatched talent.— neil perry (@theneilperry) August 8, 2017
Darius Rucker
Glen Campbell... The artist. The songwriter. The musician. The man. Music will never be the same. Missing the Rhinestone Cowboy already!— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 8, 2017
Chris Young
Wow... just heard Glen Campbell passed... sad day for music— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 8, 2017
Rascal Flatts
We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/CqW5eMFXAF— Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 8, 2017
Little Big Town
Glenn, thank you for the music. It's made us all better and your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. 💔 pic.twitter.com/IN4UaxjNoR— Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 8, 2017
Lenny Kravitz