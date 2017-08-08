Glen Campbell: Musicians React to Country Legend's Death

Glen Campbell's impact on musicians from all genres was evident in the remembrances and outpourings of grief following the Country Music Hall of Fame member's death Tuesday at 81. The "Wichita Lineman" singer had been in the final stages of Alzheimer's disease in Nashville.

A representative for Campbell's record label confirmed his death, while Campbell's family issued a statement expressing their grief. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell," the family said in part.



With a decades-long career that included time as a session player and sideman before achieving solo success and branching into film and TV, Campbell's work touched countless lives. Among those sharing their condolences and memories of Campbell were songwriter Jimmy Webb, Blake Shelton, Jason Isbell, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Margo Price, Kacey Mugraves, Dolly Parton and Sheryl Crow.

Jimmy Webb

So very sad about the passing of dear friend, Glen Campbell. I will have more words soon on my facebook page soon. pic.twitter.com/CXnb3PJUw0 — Jimmy Webb (@realjimmywebb) August 8, 2017

Blake Shelton

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Dolly Parton

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

Sheryl Crow

Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 8, 2017

Brad Paisley

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres

Country music will never be the same. Sending love to Glen Campbell’s family. pic.twitter.com/NMT5b7s7U3 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 8, 2017

Margo Price

RIP Glen Campbell. You will be greatly missed. Feeling for his beautiful family ❤️ https://t.co/sVQit6wHfe — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 8, 2017

Jason Isbell

Sure played one hell of a guitar. https://t.co/NjPauONpK3 — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 8, 2017

Saying Glen Campbell "lost his fight with Alzheimer's" is like saying "John McCain lost the war in Vietnam." That's just not how it works. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 8, 2017

Kacey Musgraves

The world lost a little sparkle today. Rest in rhinestoned peace, @GlenCampbell 💎 You inspired me so much. — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) August 8, 2017

Tim McGraw

Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017

Peter Frampton

Dear Glen Campbell Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl I have ever known. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 8, 2017

Rosanne Cash

What a loss. A great voice, great guitarist. https://t.co/Ls2SC1Ezd6 — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) August 8, 2017

Steve Martin

RIP, Glen. You were my first employer as a writer. We we all in awe of your musicality. https://t.co/WjvYWGNGl7 — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 8, 2017

Paul Stanley of Kiss

So sad to hear of Glen Campbell passing. A stellar session player, singer and performer. LOVED his Jimmy Webb songs. https://t.co/x2ISkz4Cqt — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 8, 2017

Neil Perry of The Band Perry

1 of the gr8est honors of my life was gettin 2 perform w/glen campbell w/my sibs on the grammys. he was a kind man with unmatched talent. — neil perry (@theneilperry) August 8, 2017

Darius Rucker

Glen Campbell... The artist. The songwriter. The musician. The man. Music will never be the same. Missing the Rhinestone Cowboy already! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 8, 2017

Chris Young

Wow... just heard Glen Campbell passed... sad day for music — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 8, 2017

Rascal Flatts

We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/CqW5eMFXAF — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 8, 2017

Little Big Town

Glenn, thank you for the music. It's made us all better and your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. 💔 pic.twitter.com/IN4UaxjNoR — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 8, 2017

Lenny Kravitz