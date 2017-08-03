George Strait Sets 'Pure Country' Vinyl Release, Anniversary Concerts

George Strait will mark the 25th anniversary of his film Pure Country with two special events. The 1992 movie featured Strait in his acting debut as Dusty Chandler, a popular country singer who re-evaluates his career.

On September 15th, the soundtrack to the movie will be issued on vinyl for the very first time. Featuring songs like "Heartland," "I Cross My Heart" and "When Did You Stop Loving Me," the album remains Strait's best-selling LP, with more than 6 million copies sold.

Along with the vinyl release, Strait will play songs from Pure Country during a pair of concerts in Las Vegas. Part of his Strait to Vegas residency, the shows are set for September 1st and 2nd, and along with his best-known hits like "The Chair" and "All My Exes Live in Texas," will spotlight iconic tracks from the film.

Strait, who recently performed two nights of Number One songs in Las Vegas, will return to the desert city for two more gigs on December 8th and 9th.