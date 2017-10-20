George Strait Sets New Las Vegas Concerts

George Strait has announced a new round of shows in his Strait to Vegas concert series.

Responding to fan demand, he'll return to the city's T-Mobile Arena over Super Bowl weekend to perform two concerts on February 2nd and 3rd. The Strait to Vegas series started with just six shows in 2016, but was extended with 10 more in 2017. The new dates will feature fellow Texas artists Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen as support acts.

Strait has three more shows outside of Vegas also lined up for 2018: two in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1st and 2nd, and one in Austin, Texas, on June 3rd.