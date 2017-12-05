George Strait Named 'Texan of the Year'

Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait has been named the 2018 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference, a statewide group of business and political leaders.

Each year the honorary title is given to a Texas resident who made a notable impact on the state – Strait is being saluted for his fundraising efforts in the wake of widespread flooding following Hurricane Harvey. Strait organized a benefit concert in September 2017 that featured Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, and brought in more than $50 million in aid. Select performances were also featured on the multi-network TV special Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

"No one has done more than George Strait to raise awareness and funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts," said Texas Legislative Conference Chairman Doug Miller. "He put his well-earned reputation on the line and asked not only his fellow Texans to step up, but all Americans. And they have."

Receiving his award on March 22nd at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, Strait will join a list of past honorees that includes Lady Bird Johnson, both Presidents Bush and Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson – the only other musician to receive the honor. Strait will return to Las Vegas for the next two dates of his ongoing residency at T-Mobile Arena on December 8th and 9th.