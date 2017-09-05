George Strait Enlists Chris Stapleton for Harvey Relief Concert

As his home state works to recover from the devastation caused last week by Hurricane Harvey, George Strait is setting out to help with his own star-studded benefit show. Taking place in San Antonio on September 12th, Strait's concert will coincide with the telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief and feature fellow country stars Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett, and Robert Earl Keen.

Select performances from Strait's concert in San Antonio will also be broadcast on television as part of Hand in Hand, which was organized by rapper Bun B and manager Scooter Braun. The combination concert and telethon will also feature Houston native Beyoncé, Barbara Streisand, Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney, Blake Shelton, Oprah Winfrey and others.

Strait, who has mostly limited his live performances to a Las Vegas residency and award shows since his retirement Cowboy Rides Away farewell tour in 2014, will be joined by his Ace in the Hole Band at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, not far from where severe flooding and storm damage happened along the Gulf Coast of Texas. Proceeds from the event will go to United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Rebuild Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief. Lambert, also a native of Texas, has already contributed to relief efforts, with her MuttNation Foundation helping to rescue displaced animals and relocate them to safety.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief airs September 12th at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and CMT and will be replayed on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PST. This event and Strait's show will both be available for streaming via Facebook.