George Strait to Sing for Jerry Lee Lewis on 'Skyville Live' Concert

George Strait has been added to an all-star salute to Jerry Lee Lewis. The latest installment of Skyville Live, a regular online concert series airing live from Nashville, will honor the songs of Lewis, the iconic Fifties rock & roller, country singer and piano player.

The King of country joins a lineup that includes Chris Stapleton, Kris Kristofferson, Toby Keith and Lee Ann Womack. Songwriter Waylon Payne, who played Lewis in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, is also set to perform.

Lewis himself is also set to make an appearance at the show. Earlier this summer, the 81-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member gave a rare performance at the Stagecoach Festival in California.

Skyville Live has become known for its all-star pairings, with recent shows featuring Kristofferson with Lady Antebellum and Jason Isbell; Melissa Etheridge singing with Cam; and Steve Earle joining Emmylou Harris, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price and Colter Wall.

Skyville Live, featuring Jerry Lee Lewis, streams live on August 24th.