Garth Brooks to Headline 2018 Stagecoach Music Festival

The 2018 edition of the Stagecoach Music Festival doesn't get underway until April, but, according to Billboard, one of the headliners has already been revealed: Garth Brooks is set to anchor one night of the three-day festival.

Taking place April 27th through April 29th, in Indio, California, Stagecoach is one of the largest country festivals in the nation, bringing hordes of fans to the Coachella Valley near Palm Springs. Brooks' reported appearance will mark the first time in his career that he's performed a full set at a genre-focused music festival. He made a surprise appearance during this summer's CMA Music Festival in Nashville.

Brooks is currently wrapping up his three-year-long comeback tour, a trek that is expected to end in Nashville. He'll perform a string of shows in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, beginning this weekend.

Shania Twain, another Nineties icon, headlined last year's Stagecoach Festival, along with Dierks Bentley and Kenny Chesney. The full 2018 lineup is expected to be announced in the fall.