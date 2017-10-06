Garth Brooks Readies Mammoth Music, Book Anthology Set

Garth Brooks has announced the release of a career-spanning multi-part anthology. Beginning on November 14th, Brooks will release Part 1: The First Five Years, which chronicles 1989 through 1993.

But it's not simply a music-based project. Instead, the anthology includes books written by the country music star, along with insights from his producer, manager and various songwriters, and more than 150 photos.

The music component includes five new discs, each fleshed out by outtakes, demos and master recordings. Of the 52 songs in total on Part 1, 19 are new, unreleased or demo versions.

Brooks will also film a documentary for each part of the anthology, resulting in more than 10 hours of behind-the-scenes footage. The singer will perform in Indianapolis this weekend on his world tour, before a show in Atlanta on October 12th. He has three additional cities on his itinerary, before the tour wraps up, supposedly in Nashville, by year's end.