Stagecoach, California's premier country-music festival, has announced the 2018 lineup, with headlining performances from Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line. The 12th edition of the festival returns Friday, April 27th and runs through Sunday, April 29th at the Empire Polo Club in
Also appearing during the three-day event are legendary acts including Kenny Rogers, Tanya Tucker, Dwight Yoakam and folk icon Gordon Lightfoot, along with Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Chris Lane, Brothers Osborne, Midland and dozens more. New this year is SiriusXM's Spotlight Stage, which will introduce up-and-coming acts including Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Seth Ennis and more.
Other upgrades include the
Here's the current Stagecoach 2018 lineup:
Aaron Watson
Ashley McBryde
Banditos
Brett Young
Brothers Osborne
Carly Pearce
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Cody Jinks
Colter Wall
Dwight Yoakam
Garth Brooks
Gordon Lightfoot
Granger Smith
Jade Bird
Jade
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Jillian Jacqueline
Jordan Davis
Joshua Hedley
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Rogers
Lee Brice
Lillie Mae
Lindsay Ell
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Midland
Molly Hatchet
Morgan Wallen
Muscadine Bloodline
Paul Cauthen
Ronnie Milsap
Runaway June
Seth Ennis
Tanya Tucker
Temecula Road
The
Tyler Childers
Walker Hayes
Walker McGuire