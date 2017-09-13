Trending

Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line Lead Stagecoach 2018 Lineup

California country music festival set for April 27th through 30th also features Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Rogers, Dwight Yoakam

Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line will headline the 2018 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Credit: C. Flanigan/FilmMagic

Stagecoach, California's premier country-music festival, has announced the 2018 lineup, with headlining performances from Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line. The 12th edition of the festival returns Friday, April 27th and runs through Sunday, April 29th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Festival passes go on sale beginning Friday, September 22nd at 11 a.m. PT at StagecoachFestival.com.

Also appearing during the three-day event are legendary acts including Kenny Rogers, Tanya Tucker, Dwight Yoakam and folk icon Gordon Lightfoot, along with Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Chris Lane, Brothers Osborne, Midland and dozens more. New this year is SiriusXM's Spotlight Stage, which will introduce up-and-coming acts including Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Seth Ennis and more.

Other upgrades include the HonkyTonk Dance Hall with more DJs, and a greater focus on culinary offerings, including a BBQ experience with craft beer and craft cocktails. The 2018 festival also introduces car camping as an option, for festival-goers on a budget.

Here's the current Stagecoach 2018 lineup:

Aaron Watson
Ashley McBryde
Banditos
Brett Young
Brothers Osborne
Carly Pearce
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Cody Jinks
Colter Wall
Dwight Yoakam
Florida Georgia Line
Garth Brooks
Gordon Lightfoot
Granger Smith
Jade Bird
Jade Jackson
Jake Owen
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Jillian Jacqueline
Jordan Davis
Joshua Hedley
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Rogers
Lee Brice
Lillie Mae
Lindsay Ell
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Midland
Molly Hatchet
Morgan Wallen
Muscadine Bloodline
Paul Cauthen
Ronnie Milsap
Runaway June
Seth Ennis
Tanya Tucker
Temecula Road
The Georgia Satellites
Tyler Childers
Walker Hayes
Walker McGuire