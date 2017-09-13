Stagecoach, California's premier country-music festival, has announced the 2018 lineup, with headlining performances from Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line. The 12th edition of the festival returns Friday, April 27th and runs through Sunday, April 29th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio , California . Festival passes go on sale beginning Friday, September 22nd at 11 a.m. PT at StagecoachFestival.com.

Also appearing during the three-day event are legendary acts including Kenny Rogers, Tanya Tucker, Dwight Yoakam and folk icon Gordon Lightfoot, along with Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Chris Lane, Brothers Osborne, Midland and dozens more. New this year is SiriusXM's Spotlight Stage, which will introduce up-and-coming acts including Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Seth Ennis and more.

Other upgrades include the HonkyTonk Dance Hall with more DJs, and a greater focus on culinary offerings, including a BBQ experience with craft beer and craft cocktails. The 2018 festival also introduces car camping as an option, for festival-goers on a budget.

Here's the current Stagecoach 2018 lineup: