Garth Brooks Announces Nashville Concert, End of U.S. Tour

Garth Brooks has announced the end of the North American leg of his World Tour with a final tour stop in Nashville, where the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year has previously said he'd wrap up his historic run.

Related Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini Slated for New Bluebird Cafe Movie Documentary traces premier Nashville listening room's 35-year history with Vince Gill, Brothers Osborne, Hunter Hayes and others

Brooks will perform December 16th at Music City's Bridgestone Arena. The Country Hall of Famer has not performed a full concert in the Nashville venue since 2010 when he played 10 shows to help raise money for a devastating flood that affected the city. In honor of those efforts, the singer was saluted with a special banner that will hang above the arena floor.

Tickets for the Nashville show go on sale November 10th. Brooks has been adding multiple dates in select cities, but so far he's given no indication of doing so in Nashville.

Brooks' new single "Ask Me How I Know" is currently inside country radio's Top 10 and he's set to perform at the CMA Awards on November 8th, where he's nominated for Entertainer of the Year.